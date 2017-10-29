Ti Elks help veterans

× Expand Photo provided From left at the state Homeless Veterans Coalition Stand Down are Ticonderoga Elks Past Exalted Ruler Richard Nadeau, Past Grand Exalted Ruler David R. Carr, Exalted Ruler Peggy Lamb and Edward Baniak. Looking on is Colonie Elks member Jim Aube and Ticonderoga Esteemed Leading Knight Stuart Baker.

TICONDEROGA | Members of Ticonderoga Elks are helping homeless military veterans find a better life.

Colonie Elks Lodge 2192 recently hosted the Eastern New York State Homeless Veterans Coalition Stand Down.

Members of the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494, along with members from several surrounding lodges, went to assist.

“To help at this event was very rewarding,” Ticonderoga Exalted Ruler Peggy Lamb said. “The veterans were very appreciative of the help.”

Veterans who served in combat or during peacetime were able to find assistance, referrals and guidance in many areas during the 22nd-annual event, she said.

Free assistance was offered to find shelter, clothing, food, legal advice, spiritual guidance and U.S. Veterans Affairs advice on benefits, programs and services. Also offered were free medical and dental screening, eyeglasses and hair cuts.

A hot meal was provided for all who attended.

More than 400 veterans received assistance at an outstanding event, Lamb said.

On behalf of the members of Ticonderoga Elks Lodge, Lamb presented a $200 donation to Elks Albany Veterans Affairs representative Edward Baniak.

The Stand Down provided multiple veterans services and program information at one location.

It connected homeless and veterans at risk of being homeless with information and services, including immediate housing unit availability, legal advice and services, Veterans Administration health care and other veterans benefits information, education and employment opportunities, social and family services and more.