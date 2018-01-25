Ti Elks observe anniversary

× Expand Photo provided These are the current lodge officers of Ticonderoga Lodge 1494 for 2018: From left: Past Exalted Ruler-Trustee Marge Hurlburt, Lecturing Knight Keri Trudeau, Inner Guard Nancy Horner, Leading Knight Stuart Baker, Exalted Ruler Margaret J. Lamb, Loyal Knight Kyle Dinnsmore, Past Exalted Ruler-Secretary Stella Kolysko, Past Exalted Ruler-Esquire Carole St. Pierre, Past Grand Exalted Ruler-Trustee David Carr, and Past Exalted Ruler-Treasurer Richard A. Nadeau. Not shown are Trustee Penny Carr and Tiler Sandra Trepanier. The group is noting its 94th anniversary this year.

TICONDEROGA | In 1923, a group in Ticonderoga applied for the charter that created Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494.

The application was granted by the national organization in 1924, and this year is the 94th anniversary of the group’s founding.

This year is the 150th anniversary of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the USA, so they’re celebrating both local and national anniversaries this year, Elks Treasurer and Past Exalted Ruler Richard Nadeau said.

“On March 15, 1923, they started advertising for it,” he said of the Ticonderoga effort. “Charles A. Hunt was the first exalted ruler. I knew him. He lived on Champlain Avenue. We used to go to his house for Halloween.”

The group estimates it’s contributed more than $1 million to the community since it was instituted on July 1, 1924.

Officers of Glens Falls Lodge 81 came to Ticonderoga to initiate 66 members.

“They (national Elks) gave us a formula to figure how much the lodge has contributed,” Nadeau said. “We used it and got a figure of $1,255,755.”

The U.S. Grand Lodge started in 1867 as the Jolly Corks, in New York City, and the name was changed to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks the next year. Elks was chosen because the animal was “fleet of foot and timorous of doing wrong.”

Ticonderoga Elks plan to hold an anniversary open house on Saturday, Feb. 17 from noon to 3 p.m.

Afterward, there will be a Fun Night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’ll have visuals to show what we’ve done,” he said. “It’s all open to the public.”

The weekly Ticonderoga Sentinel reported in its March 23, 1923 issue that the lodge was being formed.

“The village has over 80 Elks (members), with nearly half as many more in the adjoining towns, which it is believed would form the nucleus of a strong lodge that would grow rapidly,” the story reads.

The group now has 361 members and holds monthly meetings at its lodge at 5 Tower Ave.

Its mission statement is one of “charity, brotherly love, and fidelity” and its motto is “Elks Care, Elks Share.”