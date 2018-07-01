Ti eyes 2020 reunion extravaganza

TICONDEROGA | In 2001, the Ticonderoga Alumni Association created something of a time machine. The group hosted an extravaganza that welcomed home every graduate of Ticonderoga High School, spanning the decades and connecting thousands of lost friends and classmates.

Now the alumni association has decided to do it again in 2020, July 24-26.

While the event is in the future, the need to start fundraising is not, and to that end the alumni association will host a chicken barbecue on Friday, July 6 at the Knights of Columbus Pavilion.

Association member Bob Dedrick said the 2001 event made such a strong impression on attendees that even more recent graduates have been eager to replicate its success.

The extravaganza was filled with activities including golf and softball, and included the band Ruby Shooz and fireworks at night. Each decade of graduates was represented at a tent in Bicentennial Park.

Dedrick said these events will be repeated in 2020, including music by Ruby Shooz, which, after all these years, is still playing.

But while the 2001 event was largely underwritten by late alumni member Mike Hayes, the 2020 event will depend on community fundraisers to meet the estimated $15,000 cost. Tickets for chicken at the upcoming barbecue are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Otherwise the event is free, although there will be opportunities to support the association through sales and donations. Music will be provided by the band Bad Chaperones.

The 2001 extravaganza attracted alumni from across the country, representing most every state, Dedrick said, and he expects much to be the same in 2020.

“It’s a great opportunity for alumni to come back to their hometown and revisit,” he said. “For a lot of the alumni (in 2001) it was the first time they had been back in years, and it was a chance to interact with a lot of people.”

And of course many changes have happened in the town and in the high school in the past 17 years as well, Dedrick said, and tours will be offered at the school.

The alumni association — which offers a scholarship to all Ti grads who continue their education — will be working through mailing lists, its website and social media in the coming months to contact all the former grads it can.

“We want to get the word out as much as we can, and we want to do it right,” Dedrick said. “We had heard that one of the nicest things that had happened in Ticonderoga was the reunion, and it’s about time we had a second one.”