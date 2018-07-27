Ti farmers market announces schedule

× Expand Photo provided Rob Burroughs of Daughters 5 Farm at the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market as part of StreetFest.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Farmers’ Market will be held on Saturdays, July 7 through mid-October, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1114 Wicker St.

On July 28, the market will move downtown to participate in Ticonderoga’s annual StreetFest.

The market will feature a variety of local fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, honey, maple syrup and other local products.

“There’s no better place to strengthen your local economy than to shop and eat locally,” said June Curtis, Ticonderoga Area Farmers’ market advisor.

Those interested in participating in the market can contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber Office.

For more information, visit ticonderogany.com, call 518-585-6619 or email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.

The 2018 schedule of events:

July 28: StreetFest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – downtown Ticonderoga.

Aug. 4: Car show celebration – live music: Jim Shaw. Kids craft: Clothes pin car.

Aug. 11: Kids day – Penelope the Clown with face painting and balloons. Live music – Loose Monkeys.

Aug. 18: Live music: Just Passin’ Thru Band. Kids craft: Floral wreath.

Aug. 25: Ticonderoga Natural Food Co-Op day. Kids craft: Fairy garden.

Sept. 1: Wellness weekend – Herbalife wellness coach fit camp from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - young living essential oils. Kids craft: Rock painting

Sept. 8: Make and take with Maiden by the Lake (reservations required). Live music: Jim Shaw. Kids craft: Basket decorating.

Sept. 15: HarvestFest. Kids craft: pumpkin decorating. JewelScent – additional details tba.

Sept. 22: Apples! Pumpkins! Maple! Live music: And Sometimes Three. Kids craft: Fall themed – additional details tba.

Sept. 29: Apples! Pumpkins! Maple! Kids craft: Apple stained glass – additional details to be announced.

Oct. 6: Apples! Pumpkins! Maple! Kids craft: Cookie decorating – additional details tba.

Oct. 13: Kids craft extravaganza – additional details tba.