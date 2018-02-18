Ti Federal Credit Union expands reach

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union membership is now open to individuals in Essex, Washington, Warren, Franklin and Clinton counties, as well as Addison County in Vermont.

The Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union (TFCU) recently announced that the National Credit Union Administration had approved their request to expand their field of membership.

TFCU was founded by employees of International Paper Company’s Ticonderoga Mill and granted a federal charter in 1954.

Since that time, TFCU has received various charter expansions and has grown in the communities of Essex and Washington counties of and towns of Hague, Horicon and Chester to over almost 9,300 members.

“Strategic growth is vital to our long term strength and viability. TFCU has served the North Country since 1954,” said TFCU President and CEO Shawn Hayes. “Expanding our field of membership with these additional counties further into New York and now Vermont will allow us to provide cutting edge products and services in person and through the use of technology to many more members for many more years to come.”

TFCU currently has three branch locations in Ticonderoga, Port Henry and Elizabethtown and also participates in the CO-OP Shared Branch Network, which gives TFCU members access to their account at more than 5,600 branches across the country.

“We will analyze our options with respect to possible new future physical locations,” Hayes said. “It is also our intention to leverage technology to serve members who like and want to conduct business with their financial institution electronically whenever and wherever it is convenient for them.”

Learn more at tfcunow.com.