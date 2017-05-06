Ti Ferry starts new season

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The Ticonderoga ferry runs between Ticonderoga and Shoreham, Vt. daily.

TICONDEROGA – Lake Champlain’s only mom-and-pop ferry opened for the season today.

The cable ferry, owned by Michael and Alison Matot, runs between the Ticonderoga ferry landing and Shoreham, Vt.

“We will be opening (Saturday) morning at 7 a.m. and our last trip of the day will be at 5:45 p.m.,” Alison Matot said.

She has her U.S. Coast Guard pilot’s license, and often operates the ferry, along with Capt. Jon Porter and others.

The ferry cuts the travel time between Ticonderoga and Middlebury, Vt. by about 20 minutes.The 18-car ferry makes one trip in about 11 minutes.