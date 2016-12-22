Ti fifth-graders start a business

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry WPQ founders Robert O’Neil (front) and Garrett Beebe stand on the stairs at St. Mary’s School in Ticonderoga. The pair is helping the school with a small business they created that sells Harry Potter type items.

TICONDEROGA – Want to buy a wand?

Two St. Mary’s Catholic School 5th-graders will sell you one and a quill or a Hogsmeade-type treat.

The students, Robert O’Neil and Garrett Beebe, started WPQ, short for Wands, Potions, Quills and More, as a business they can use to raise funds for the school and make a little extra spending money.

“We have a group of 5th-grade students who have started their own business and are off and running,” teacher Maureen Jebb said. “They had a booth at the St. Mary’s School Craft Fair and had quite a business.”

The students donated $25 of their earnings to the school, she said, writing the principal, Sister Sharon Dalton, to thank her for allowing them to be in the fair.

“We were reading the Harry Potter books and we were inspired,” O’Neil said. “I make the wands.”

“I coat and polish them,” Beebe said. “We put on five coats of clearcoat, so the surface is really smooth.”

O’Neil said the endeavor really took off.

“We were a little bit surprised,” he said. “We couldn’t have done it without our employees, which is all our classmates.”

The wands and quills sell for $3 to $4 each.

“I hope it goes big,” O’Neil said. “Since we’ve started out small we can always expand.”

Besides the wands and quills, they have pumpkin pastries.

“Our biggest hit was pumpkin pastries,” O’Neil said. “People were really happy.”

They have a website, he said, and will meet customers to deliver orders.

In the books, the pastries are sold at Hogsmeade, the town outside Hogwarts School, or on the train to the school, Beebe said.

Their parents have been very supportive, Beebe said.

“We’re in 5th grade – they have to drive us,” he said. “We get together every Saturday or Sunday to plan.”

WPQ actually started in June, O’Neil said, when they were still in 4th grade.

Beebe said he’s going to Florida with his parents in the near future, and plans to visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios theme park.

O’Neil is headed to the land of author J.K. Rowling’s home.

“I’m going to England, where she (Rowling) wrote her first book,” he said. “You can take a tour of the places where she based her books.”

The Harry Potter spinoff, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” currently in theaters, has done $607 million in box office sales so far.

WPQ website: oneils2.wixsite.com/wpqandmore