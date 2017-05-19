Ticonderoga Food Pantry served 2,600 in 2016

Local pantry received 68,693 pounds of food from Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York

TICONDEROGA — Last year’s numbers are in: in 2016, the Ticonderoga Food Pantry served 931 families — 2,612 people.

The pantry received 68,693 pounds of food items from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, and $6,609 in USDA items.

In addition to the Holiday Train, Stuff the Bus, 100 Days of School, Stewart’s Matching Holiday Grant, as well as food drives held by schools, churches, civic organizations, local businesses and supportive individuals.

The pantry received produce and other items from Walmart in the Feeding American program, as well as garden fresh produce in season from local gardeners and Farm Stand owners.

We have begun 2017 with Stewart’s Matching grant, as well as students from Ticonderoga High School, holding their annual “Shopping Spree” and Ti Federal Credit Union’s Food Drive.

As a reminder, the Ticonderoga Food Pantry is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. until noon. We serve residents of Ticonderoga and Putnam.

