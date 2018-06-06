Ti garage gutted by fire

× Expand Photo provided Fire heavily damaged a garage in Ticonderoga on May 26.

TICONDEROGA | A vacant garage was damaged by a morning fire in Ticonderoga.

At 9:47 a.m. on May 26, Ticonderoga Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 7 McCaughin Road, where they found smoke pouring from a garage.

Upon arrival of an assistant chief, an attached garage was found to be heavily involved with fire.

“Our first engine arrived and attacked the fire and had a quick knock down,” Fire Chief Matthew Watts said. “Second engine assisted and check for extension into the house. Fire was contained to the garage with minor smoke damage inside the house. There was extensive damage to the garage.”

As of this time, the cause is under investigation. The house and garage are unoccupied and owned by Martha McCaughin of Ripton, Vt.

Ticonderoga received mutual aid from Chilson, Crown Point, and Putnam at the scene. Hague stood by at Ticonderoga’s station, while Port Henry stood by in Crown Point.

Also on scene was the Ticonderoga Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Ticonderoga Town Police and the Essex County Office of Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit.