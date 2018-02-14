Ti grad teaches robotics

ESSEX | Ticonderoga Central School graduate Brody Rocque, who now attends the United States Military Academy at West Point, will return to the North Country to co-lead a robotics workshop for middle school students.

The event is in partnership with College for Every Student Brilliant Pathways and the West Point Center for Leadership and Diversity in STEM.

The workshop is Thursday and Friday, Feb. 15-16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the CFES Center, 2303 Main St., Essex.

Rocque was a three-sport athlete at Ticonderoga, graduating in 2016, and excelling in football, basketball, and baseball.

CFES fellow Anna Garson said he was a leader and a role model at Ticonderoga, garnering various athletic and academic accolades. His senior year he was the captain of the football team and named the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Rocque will accompany three other West Point cadets and two West Point faculty to Essex to facilitate the robotics workshop. This is the second workshop in Essex that Rocque has assisted and the third year that West Point and CFES have brought the event to Adirondack students.

“The cadets and faculty will lead the students in designing, engineering, and coding robots that will culminate in a friendly robot competition,” she said. “This hands-on, in-depth STEM education experience is designed to expose students to STEM pathways, build confidence, and develop the necessary Essential Skills to succeed in college and career.”