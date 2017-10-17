Ti home damaged by fire

× Expand Photo provided The Cory Benedict home at The Portage and Tin Pan Alley in Ticonderoga was heavily damaged by a fire Saturday night.

TICONDEROGA | A home on The Portage in Ticonderoga was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out Saturday evening, Oct. 14.

Just after 11 p.m., Ticonderoga firefighters were called to the Cory Benedict residence at 35 The Portage for a structure fire reported by neighbors.

Fire Chief Matthew Watts said he saw smoke coming from the northeast corner of the house and rapidly spreading when he arrived.

“Initial reports indicated someone may have still been in the house, but that person was quickly accounted for and was not home at the time of the fire,” he said. “Ticonderoga responded with two engines and made an initial attack while waiting for mutual aid from Crown Point and Chilson.”

The house is located at the intersection of The Portage and Tin Pan Alley, and Ticonderoga got mutual aid from Crown Point, Chilson, Putnam, Moriah, Ticonderoga EMS, Essex County Air One, Ticonderoga Fire Ladies Auxiliary, Ticonderoga Police and New York State Police. Putnam stood by in Ticonderoga’s station, while Port Henry stood by at Crown Point.

“The Essex County Fire Investigation Team was on scene to determine the cause and origin and the investigation is not complete,” Watts said. “It is believed the family will be staying with other family members. A great job was done by everyone. Thank you to all who responded.”

He said it’s unknown if Benedict had insurance.

“About 35 to 40 firefighters battled the blaze,” Watts said. “We also got hampered a little when we had a water main break in the municipal water system and had to switch to a tanker supply system.”

He said Ticonderoga left the scene about 4 a.m. Sunday morning.