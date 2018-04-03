Ti home leveled by flames

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided The home of Dale and Debbie Rafferty on the Hague Road in Ticonderoga was leveled by a fast-spreading fire. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

TICONDEROGA | Fire of unknown origin destroyed a Ticonderoga home and killed a family pet.

Firefighters arriving on scene reported “heavy black smoke showing” at 537 Route 9N (Hague Road), a house owned by Dale and Debbie Rafferty.

The fire was reported just before noon on March 27, and efforts to rescue the Rafferty’s dog, Jack, were unsuccessful.

No one was home when the fire began, although Mr. Rafferty, a contractor, was working nearby, Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matt Watts said.

“We were on scene within five minutes, and it was fully involved when we got there,” the chief said. “You could see through the walls, (because) the fire had burned so much.”

The house, which is insured, burned to the ground during the fire.

The Raffertys declined assistance from the North Country Chapter of the American Red Cross, and are staying with other family members while looking for a home to rent.

The fire was called in to 911 by a neighbor who saw the flames.

Fire companies from Ticonderoga, Chilson, Hague and Putnam all went to the scene. Crown Point stood by at Ticonderoga’s station, and Port Henry and Addison, Vt., were at Crown Point’s station.

Route 9N was closed down around the fire for several hours.

The Essex County Fire Investigation Unit is probing the cause of the fire, and Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said no determination has yet been made.

Watts said it was difficult to assess the remains of the home.

“There was so much damage that we couldn’t even get in to look at anything,” he said. “The floor’s gone. Everything is basically in the basement now.”

A backhoe was being brought in to clear debris on the site.

No injuries were reported fighting the fire.

A family friend posted this on social media two days after the fire:

“Debbie and Dale Rafferty would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of support and love. Please continue to keep them in your prayers as they continue to mourn for the loss of their faithful companion, Jack.”