Ti levy up 5 percent so far

TICONDEROGA | The final 2018 Town of Ticonderoga budget will be under the state tax cap, Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano says.

Although the tax levy increased by 5.2 percent, the town’s assessed value increased by $700,000 and will offset that rise, he said.

The Ticonderoga Town Council will decide after the public hearing on the budget how much of the unexpended fund balance from this year to use to reduce taxes.

The state has a base tax cap of 2 percent, adjustable for each town.

Water and sewer rates will remain the same for 2018, Giordano said.

Ticonderoga has numerous water and sewer districts that impose tax rates, and the tax rate for just general and highway funds is expected to be $4.83, down a penny from $4.84 this year, the supervisor said.

Ticonderoga Budget Breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value:

$7.436 2018; $7.437 2017 (an owner of a $100,000 home would pay about the same next year as this, $743.)

Over/under tax cap?

Under after public hearing

Total appropriations:

$8,597,352

Total tax levy:

$4,660,443 2018; $4,426,341 2017 (5.2 percent increase)

Total fund balance usage:

Undetermined

Public hearing:

Thursday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m., Ticonderoga Community Building