Ti man arrested for arson

× Expand Photo provided A volunteer firefighter for Ticonderoga was charged with setting a fire that destroyed an old dairy barn early Monday morning.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Police Department charged an 18-year-old Ticonderoga man, who is a member of the volunteer fire department here, with arson Monday in connection with a barn fire at 7 McCaughin Rd. early Monday morning.

Patrolman Mark Belden said the man was also charged with setting a recent grass fire.

The suspect’s name was not released because he has been deemed a youthful offender.

He was arraigned in Ticonderoga Town Court and sent to the Essex County Jail without bail.

According to Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matthew Watts, the barn belonged to Martha McCaughin, who lives in Ripton, Vermont. Coincidentally, a garage on McCaughin’s property burned earlier this month, although Watts said the cause of that blaze was accidental.

Watts said the old dairy barn measured 36 feet by 186 feet, but it hadn’t been used for agriculture in “perhaps 20 years.” While it was used as storage, nothing significants was inside.

Watts said the barn was fully involved when he arrived on the scene shortly before 1 a.m.

After hooking up to a hydrant and starting to fight the fire, mutual aid was requested from Chilson for two tankers, Crown Point for one tanker and one engine, Putnam for two tankers and one engine, Hague for two tankers, Schroon Lake for one tanker, North Hudson for one tanker, Dresden for one tanker, Addison, Vermont, for two tankers.

Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, Ticonderoga Police Department, Essex County Office of Emergency Services and the Ticonderoga Fire Dept Lady Auxiliary were all also on scene.

“It was another long night for all of our volunteers but everyone did a great job and put in a lot of effort,” Watts said in a release. “I want to thank everyone for all their hard work.”