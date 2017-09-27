Ti man jailed for sex crimes

TICONDEROGA | A Ticonderoga man has been charged with multiple sexual offenses.

David G. Taylor, 31, was arrested by Ticonderoga Town Police for felony 2nd-degree rape, 2nd-degree criminal sexual act, 3rd-degree rape, 3rd-degree criminal sexual act, and two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the charges stem from multiple incidents that allegedly occurred between July 2017 and September 2017, with two teenage girls who are under the age of 16 years.

Taylor was arraigned in Schroon Town Court and remanded to Essex County Jail for lack of bail.

Taylor will appear in Ticonderoga Town Court at a later date.

The case was handled by officers Sean Mascarenas and Mark Belden. Taylor was arrested on Sept. 16.