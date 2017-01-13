Ti Middle School crowns 2017 ‘GeoBee’ winner

× Expand Photo provided

TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga Middle School held their 2017 Geography Bee contest on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Ten contestants, representing grades 6-8, participated in the local bee.

The championship round pitted last year’s winner Aidan Porter against Elizabeth Rich. Both students were asked the same three questions and the student with the most correct answers was declared the winner. Elizabeth Rich successfully answered one of the questions correctly and became the winner of the 2017 Geography Bee. Second place went to Aidan Porter, third place to Anna McDonald.

Rich will now take a written exam in hopes of being selected to compete at the New York State Geography Bee contest in Albany on March 31. One hundred students from across New York State will be selected. The winner of the state bee will receive an all expenses paid trip to the 29th annual National Bee in Washington D.C. on May 15. The first place national champion will receive a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society, including a subscription to National Geographic magazine, and a trip to the Galapagos Islands.