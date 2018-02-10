Ti Mom prom returns

× Expand Photo provided The Ticonderoga Mom Prom is back with a new theme this year. The event was originally organized by (from left) Starr Smith, Wendy Ross and Brandee Jo Goodness.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Mom Prom is headed to the beach this year.

The 4th-annual Ticonderoga Area Mom Prom is Saturday, March 24 from 7–11 p.m. at the Ticonderoga EMA Club at 9 Maplewood Drive.

The theme of the event is “Sea You At The Beach.”

The prom is a benefit to help support the Best 4th in the North Celebration and the Ticonderoga Tiny Tim Program. No one has to be a mother to attend, but they must be at least 21 years old.

“Join us for a ladies night out for charity,” said Mom Prom Chair Starr Smith. “Save the date, get your ticket, and pull out that old prom, bridesmaid or wedding dress, or try something new, you could even wear a pantsuit. Wear whatever works the best for you. Come dance the night away to benefit two local nonprofits. We hope to make this year’s event the biggest and best yet.”

The Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Committee, a sub-committee of the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, will host the fundraiser.

Tickets are available for $40 per person at Glens Falls National Bank and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will not be available at the door. Advance purchase is required.

The Mom Prom committee is also currently looking for sponsors and raffle items for the event. If interested, contact Starr Smith at 518-321-4246. All donations are tax deductible.

This charity event will include an array of appetizers, desserts, music, dancing, photographs, cash bar, raffles, and a random drawing for awards for Most Regal, Most Unique, and the 2018 Ticonderoga Area Mom Prom Queen.

Mom Prom was created in Canton, Mich. in 2006 at St. Thomas a’Becket Catholic Church as a ladies’ night out for charity, in which women wear their old prom gowns, bridesmaid dresses or wedding gowns.

“It is a real prom with a DJ, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and a drawing to crown the new queen,” Smith said. “This is a wonderful, hilarious night in which women can dance the night away, have fun with friends and help a worthy cause. Ladies groups from across the country have been creating their own proms and raising money for charities that are close to their hearts.”

She said without the support of the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Ticonderoga, area businesses, organizations, community members and the vendors, the 4th of July celebration would not be possible.

The Best 4th in the North celebration costs about $30,000 each year. The biggest expenses for the celebration are the fireworks, $18,000-$20,000, and the bands/entertainment.