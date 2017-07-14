Ti nets $75K for zombie homes to get an antidote

× Expand Photo provided Distressed homes in Ticonderoga are getting some help from the staff at the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County.

TICONDEROGA – The Housing Assistance Program of Essex County is fighting zombie homes and other distressed places by aiding county residents in danger of losing their properties.

The Housing Assistance Program is a non-profit community development organization, and offers default/foreclosure intervention and financial counseling at no charge, said Executive Director Alan Hipps.

Hipps said HAPEC covers all of Essex County, and they’ve been concentrating on a severe issue with abandoned or seized homes centered in Ticonderoga.

“We knew there was a problem (in Ticonderoga),” Hipps said. “We know the extent of the problem for people who applied for our services.”

He said the state settlement from the banking crisis allotted Ticonderoga some money to work on the difficulty.

“Ticonderoga got $75,000 to address abandoned, vacant and zombie properties,” he said. “Ticonderoga had identified 75 houses that appeared to be vacant or abandoned for a number of years.”

A zombie home is one in which possession remains with a person who believes he or she has lost the property as a result of foreclosure.

Hipps said HAPEC Foreclosure Prevention Counselor Michelle Bashaw is using foreclosure avoidance skills to help homeowners.

“Some (of the 75 homes) were foreclosures, some were vacant for other reasons,” he said. “If people are having trouble they can call Michelle.”

Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano reaffirmed that.

“Prevention is key and must be a priority for the town when it comes to connecting homeowners facing potential mortgage foreclosure with the financial counseling services available through the county,” he said.

Hipps further stated that Bashaw has handled 147 cases so far countywide, with 78 resolutions, including 65 people who kept their homes from foreclosure and another 40 loan or debt modifications.

They’ve been using the New York State Mortgage Assistance Program to make small loans to homeowners to pay property taxes or mortgages.

“They’ll (the program) help people who are in trouble,” Hipps said. “We’re taking on new clients. We mailed letters all over the county.”

They’re trying to help people redeem their properties before the next Essex County tax sale in the fall.

“There are (Mortgage Assistance Program) funds for property taxes so they don’t lose their homes,” he said. “We also offer financial counseling for people who cannot make their mortgages. If properties aren’t well maintained, they could receive a code violation. That’s a sign they have other problems,”

Bashaw is certified by NeighborWorks America in housing and foreclosure counseling.

“We have seen an uptick in clients,” she said. “I have three times the clients I normally take on.”

She said she works with homeowners and their mortgage holders to reach a solution so people don’t lose their houses.

In the coming week, Ticonderoga homeowners will be receiving information through the mail related to these services, Giordano said.

Anyone who wants to get additional information or assistance can call HAPEC at 873-6888 or visit their website at hapec.org.