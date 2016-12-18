Ti nursing home sale gets state OK

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell

TICONDEROGA – The State Department of Health has approved the application of Inter-Lakes Health to sell Heritage Commons Residential Health Care and Moses-Ludington Adult Home to Post Acute Partners Inc.

The sale of the nursing home to the Williamsville company will allow development of a medical village that will encompass all the health-oriented organizations in one central location, Inter-Lakes Health spokeswoman Jane Hooper said.

Inter-Lakes also operates Moses-Ludington Hospital at the same location, and recently entered into an administrative agreement with University of Vermont Health Network.

The Inter-Lakes Health campus in Ticonderoga offers an already-established location for the medical village, Hooper said, because the nursing home, adult home, MLH Emergency Department, other outpatient services, and Lord Howe Estates and Moses Circle Senior Apartments senior housing are already located on the property.

Post Acute Partners operates nursing homes, adult long-term care facilities and post-hospital pediatric care centers under its Elderwood brand.

The Inter-Lakes Board of Directors and other medical village partners are pleased to begin working with the Elderwood brand of nursing homes, Hooper said, because it shares a commitment to the local community, and the facility’s residents and staff.

She said Elderwood nursing homes also boast a reputation for providing high-quality care; something that is reflected in quality reporting measures and patient satisfaction scores.

John Remillard, president of Elizabethtown Community Hospital and Inter-Lakes Health, said Elderwood will be a strong partner organization for the community.

“Elderwood nursing homes have an excellent reputation and I am very pleased that the care of our nursing home residents will be managed by this outstanding organization,” he said. “We look forward to having Elderwood become a part of our medical service community and part of the medical village that we are creating.”

Providing quality health care access to rural communities is important to Post Acute Partners, the parent company for Elderwood nursing homes, Hooper said.

Elderwood will also work with the local hospice organization to provide that service within the nursing home facility.

“We are committed to meeting the needs of the community, and we’re excited to partner with local organizations to help provide various services,” said Anna Bojarczuk-Foy, director of business development for Elderwood. “Our nursing homes care for patients with various needs and requirements, including short-term rehabilitation after surgery, long-term care, respite care, as well as care for those with dementia or other medical conditions requiring care within a long-term environment.”

The sale of Heritage Commons Nursing Home and Moses-Ludington Adult Home is the initial step in a process that will aid the future of healthcare in the region, Remillard said.

“The development of a medical village, beginning with the Elderwood partnership, will provide a solid foundation for many important and exciting changes to the way that healthcare is delivered in this region,” he said.

Inter-Lakes Health will continue to operate the nursing home and adult facility until the sale becomes final sometime in 2017.

Once the sale is finished, the name of the nursing home will be changed to “Elderwood at Ticonderoga.”

Purchase price has not yet been disclosed.