Ti Optics is Business of Year

Photo by Lohr McKinstry Dawn Titus of Ti Optics accepted the Business of the Year award from Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright, with Assemblyman Dan Stec and Senator Betty Little at left. Photo by Lohr McKinstry This is a group photo at the Ticonderoga Community Dinner of all award recipients, chamber staff, board members, and ambassadors. Photo by Lohr McKinstry The Ticonderoga 2017 Organization of the Year was the Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga, with members accepting the award en mass.

TICONDEROGA | Optics of Ticonderoga has been named Business of the Year for Ticonderoga.

Dawn Titus of Ti Optics accepted the award as 2017 Business of the Year from Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Kristin Thompson.

“The 2017 Business of the year award goes to a business that is a wonderful support of not only the chamber but of the Ticonderoga area as a whole,” said Thompson. “They quietly donate and always participate consistently in Chamber events, to community events/fund-raisers, and charities.

“The recipient of this year’s award is consistently there when needed with continued dedication and support to the chamber and the community.”

She said the business had to suddenly relocate their offices in downtown Ticonderoga.

“They truly showed their dedication to the Ticonderoga area when circumstances beyond their control happened,” she said. “The business owner (Titus) and staff always go above and beyond providing a leading example of what customer service should be. They never ask, want, or look for recognition and are excited to be part of the business community.

“For their continued commitment to the growth of the Ticonderoga area and their business, for their positive contributions to the community, and for their unwavering support of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce staff, our mission and vision, and for being a true business leader, we are pleased to present the 2017 Business of the Year award to Optics of Ticonderoga.”

The Chamber of Commerce held its annual Community Appreciation Dinner and Awards Ceremony recently at the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn and Suites.

The dinner gave the chamber and Ticonderoga area community members a chance to honor and thank all those who give of themselves for the betterment of the area, with 125 people were in attendance for the event.

Assisting chamber Executive Director Matthew Courtright as masters of ceremonies were Shana Macey of Bridge Point Communications, the board president, and Kristin Thompson of Inter-Lakes Health.

In addition Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury)and Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) assisted in recognizing all of the award recipients.

The evening began with a brief welcome from Courtright.

“I would like to welcome all of our guests, volunteers, businesses, organizations, and committees who without your support and dedication so much would not be possible,” he said. “All awards recipients were nominated and voted upon by chamber members, the community and the chamber Board of Directors. The results were then reviewed by the Chamber Staff and Executive Board. We encourage all of you to fill out nomination ballots in the future.”

The 2017 Organization of the Year was the Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga, with many members accepting the award.

“This organization works continually to provide events, community projects, and youth programs,” Macey said. “They have been dedicated to the community for many years. Their projects range from the yearly Easter Egg Hunt, BackPack Program, and a variety of youth programs and projects. This organization is always there when needed.”