Ti PD rolls out new foot patrols

Photo provided Patrolman Aaron Bush conducting a foot patrol on the bike path in back of the local businesses on Montcalm Street.

TICONDEROGA | Two months into a new foot patrol initiative on the Ticonderoga police force, Chief Michael Mawn says there is not yet enough data to know if it’s had any effect on crime.

But it’s not too soon to see that it’s a popular program among residents.

“The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, especially from senior citizens and the younger kids in town,” Mawn said.

Mawn said the evening foot patrols were suggested by Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano as a way to boost public confidence in a force that had stumbled in its attempts to hire and keep a permanent chief. “This is something residents will see as a change from the past,” Mawn said.

Walking a beat is valuable in connecting to the community because officers are more approachable than when they are in squad cars.

Residents come to recognize familiar faces and strike up conversations more easily. Kids in particular benefit, because they come to see an officer as a person and even a friend.

Among older residents, it’s a confidence builder should residents become involved in an incident and need police help, Mawn said.

The town’s 10 officers have been involved in 20 to 30 patrols to date, and have been generally receptive to the new approach.

Mawn said the campaign was not too popular earlier in April when the weather was cold, but warmer weather has been more conducive to the program.

While older officers tend to be circumspect, younger officers are more accepting, in part because the method is now stressed at police academies.

And, as in all walks of life, some officers are more of a natural fit because of outgoing personalities.

Foot patrols are also growing in popularity nationwide, as forces recognize the benefits of acquainting the public with individual officers. “There’s a growing trend in a more community oriented environment,” Mawn said.

Studies of foot patrols nationwide seem to echo the results seen in Ticonderoga.

An in-depth investigation by the national Police Foundation found that outcomes are mixed.

According to the report, “Primarily lauded as a potential remedy to strained relations between community members and police, the effectiveness of foot patrol at reducing crime, diminishing fear of crime, or relieving strained relations with the community is unclear. While foot patrol may hold promise as a crime reduction approach, no definitive conclusions can yet be drawn as to its effectiveness in this regard.”

However, communities such as Ticonderoga that are primarily interested in building relationships have found more tangible signs of success.

Particularly popular has been canine officer Sgt. Dale Quesnel and his “partner” Tusko. “Everybody loves a dog,” Mawn said.