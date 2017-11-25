Ti preps Parade of Lights

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Fire Department will add its Parade of Lights to the 8th-annual Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas Celebration.

As part of the annual Holiday Shopping and Dining Night, the 1st-annual Ticonderoga Parade of Lights will take place on Friday, Dec. 1, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., throughout the Ticonderoga business district and surrounding areas.

“Come out and enjoy the parade of lights along with holiday music,” said Ticonderoga Fire Department President Mary Cunningham. “Businesses, organizations, and community members are encouraged to participate. We are excited to be partnering with the Chamber of Commerce to bring additional events to the area.”

Participants must register with the Ticonderoga Fire Department. For more information or to register call Cunningham at 518-586-6912 or email mcunningham14@nycap.rr.com. All entries must be family friendly.

The parade will start at the fire house, go down Montcalm Street. up the Portage, over Alexandria Avenue, down Champlain Avenue, across Father Jogues Place, and eventually return to the Ticonderoga Fire Department.

“We extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the Ticonderoga Fire Department not only for their service all year long, but for coordinating this amazing event, which will greatly enhance the annual Holiday Shopping and Dining Night,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright.