Ti resident retires from Coast Guard

After a busy career in the Coast Guard, Joel Dolbeck says he hopes to have more time to visit his old home.

TICONDEROGA | After service in the U.S. Coast Guard took him from Port Canaveral in Florida to Kodiak in Alaska, Ticonderoga native Joel Dolbeck has called it a career.

Most recently, Dolbeck served as Chief of Staff of the Force Readiness Command in Portsmouth, Va.

Dolbeck said his retirement will allow him to return to the area more often, where he still has family. His career in the Coast Guard was somewhat inspired by his upbringing, where he spent time on Lake George and hiking in the Adirondacks.

An Eagle Scout and high school valedictorian, he was set to attend West Point. But a Coast Guard football coach encouraged him to check out the Academy. He was encouraged as well by his uncle, Lance Dolbeck, who during the time in the Navy was familiar with the Coast Guard from his time at Groton Naval Base.

The Coast Guard reminded Dolbeck of Ticonderoga because it was small and had a strong, personal feel. He appreciated the chance to know everyone and become friends, as he had in his hometown.

There were other parallels as well throughout his career. Dolbeck said he fondly remembered his service in Alaska, with its remote setting and the challenge of running one of the branch’s largest bases.

Dolbeck, according to a Coast Guard release honoring his retirement, grew up the son of a high school teacher and construction contractor who enjoyed reading Popular Science and Popular Mechanics. Drawn to science, technology, engineering and math, he noticed a key component of himself.

“I enjoyed solving problems,” he said.

A notable point in his career occurred in 2008, according to a Coast Guard biography, when Dolbeck watched Hurricane Ike sweep through Galveston and Houston, as well as a remote Coast Guard base in the Bahamas, leaving severe damage behind. He knew rebuilding would take a herculean effort.

“We knew what it would take,” Dolbeck said. He immediately sprung into action: damage assessment, temporary facilities, planning and capitalization, managing a massive team to restore operations and ensure replacement facilities were built with resiliency. Then, Hurricane Rita hit nearly 10 years later with peak winds of 180 mph.

“I watched those facilities that we commissioned withstand another powerful storm,” Dolbeck said. “They made it through unscathed, just as we designed.”

Dolbeck reported to Force Readiness Command in 2015 to finish out his career as the Chief of Staff following his most recent tour at Base Portsmouth as the commanding officer from 2012 to 2015.

In that assignment, he was responsible for providing a wide variety of support services to units and personnel within the Fifth Coast Guard District, including general administration and personnel management, medical/dental, supply, property, procurement and warehousing, housing, industrial services, facilities maintenance, naval engineering, computer and electronics support, and morale and recreational services.

Dolbeck’s military decorations include the Legion of Merit, Coast Guard Meritorious Service Medal (four awards), Commendation Medal (two awards), Global War Terror Service Medal, Achievement medal and various other personal and unit awards.