Ti Royal Winter Pageant a hit

TICONDEROGA – The recent 2016 Royal Winter Pageant selected Ticonderoga High School senior Allexus Billetts as its queen.

The pageant is held every December at Ticonderoga High School, and also selects an Elementary and Middle school queen, as well as other pageant royalty.

Students from 3rd grade through 12th grade in Ticonderoga, Crown Point, Moriah, Putnam and St. Mary’s schools can participate in the pageant, which was created to instill community service and responsibility in the young women who take part.

Each school has a duchess, princess and queen. This year, it was Duchess McKenzie Harrington, Princess Eryka Hayes and Queen Allexus Billetts for High School.

Middle School was Duchess Ruthie Cole, Princess Adriana Borho, and Queen Sydnee Bobbie. Elementary School was Duchess Eliza Strum, Princess Mandyjo Ross and Queen Jillian McKiernan.

Money raised through admission sales and fundraisers held by contestants is donated to help the community.

“We raised $1,495.45 in bottle money, and half was donated to the pageant to help pay its costs, and the other half to the Wahlr Family, who lost their home to a fire in Crown Point in November,” Pageant Director Jamie Harrington said. “We also donated $1,530.85, from our community service day, half to the North Country Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and half to Riley’s Wishes.”

For community service day, the contestants asked for donations at Stewart’s Shop, Walmart SuperCenter, and Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union.

“It’s a wonderful program to help inspire young ladies,” Harrington said. “I want to thank everyone again for such a great year, all the girls, parents, and community. See you next year.”

Harrington praised Ticonderoga Central School and employees, The Sun, Stewart’s Shops, Walmart, Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union, Cakes by Melissa, disc jockey Paul Hurlburt, and volunteers Marge Cross, Melissa Sharrow, Nancy Tyrell, Lisa Tyrell, Myuh Bezio, Deana Heald, Cheyanne Tuthill, Jade Frasier, McKenzie Harrington, Tiegan McGlaughin and Brad Harrington for helping make the event a success.

This was the sixth year of the pageant.