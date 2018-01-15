Ti school audit centers on clubs

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Central School District officials are making corrections after a state audit pointed out that some school clubs weren’t collecting sales tax for fundraiser sales.

The audit by the state Comptroller’s Office also said the district hadn’t applied for all the state aid available for school bus purchases, and that has been corrected as well, school Superintendent Dr. John McDonald Jr. said.

“The issues were with extra-curricular activities,” he said. “There are advisers, but the kids make the decisions and do the bookkeeping. It’s their money.”

The state auditors said the district did not apply for all transportation state aid for new bus acquisitions, school club collections were not supported by adequate documentation and were not always deposited in the amounts received, and the central treasurer made 31 disbursements totaling $39,134 without state-required supporting documentation.

The audit wants the district to have the chief club advisers, who are the building principals, audit the student collections.

Also, some invoices were paid by direct disbursement from the club, not by first submitting the money to the central treasurer for deposit, and the state wants everything to go through the treasurer.

In addition, all disbursements from the treasurer must have signed payment forms. The 31 disbursements cited by the audit were later confirmed to be appropriate, the report says.

About $477 in sales tax went uncollected at fund-raisers during the 21 months covered by the audit, July 1, 2015 through April 30, 2017, the state said.

McDonald said the district has a handbook for extra-curricular activities that is supposed to be followed by students.

“We do training, but some things slip through the cracks,” he said. “If that’s the worst, I feel good about what we’re providing.”

From now on, school clubs who do fund-raisers will be monitored to make sure they know they must collect sales tax on certain sales, he said, and submit required financial forms.

“It’s a good learning experience (for students),” he said. “They’re going to make some mistakes.”

School extra-curricular groups like Key Club are active in helping others, he said.

“Key Club gives back to the community and the community supports those programs,” the superintendent said.