Ti school gets math-science grant

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Middle School has a $500 grant from the Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance Program through the Ti Mobil Mart Convenience Store.

“The donation is to be used for the improvements in math and science,” Middle School Principal Herb Tedford said. “The alliance likes to have community awareness (of its work).”

Exxon Mobil says it has a history of supporting educational programs, like Educational Alliance, that focus on improvements in math and science from pre-school to higher education.

“They believe it is fundamentally important to encourage the next generation to pursue studies and careers involved in these fields,” Tedford said.

The grants were awarded to awarded to schools nominated by local Exxon and Mobil-branded convenience stores.

The Ticonderoga nomination came from the Mobil Mart and its supplier, Church Oil Co. of Plattsburgh. This grant is part of a program that supports schools in communities that are served by Exxon Mobil sites.

Tedford said the district is very appreciative of the support from the businesses and Exxon Mobil.