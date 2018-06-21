Ti schools considering safety officer

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Central School District appears poised to have at least one school safety officer patrolling school hallways by the beginning of the fall semester, although there are questions over how the position will be funded.

Safety officers and school safety have become a nationwide issue after a series of deadly school shootings have put even the most peaceful communities on edge.

At last week’s board meeting, Superintendent John McDonald, Jr. said there’s a possibility the school system could share an officer with the Town of Ticonderoga. The officer would work in the schools on days classes are in session, and in the town the rest of the year. Splitting the salary down the middle would cost the schools $31,000 a year per officer. The board discussed bringing in as many as two officers.

McDonald acknowledged the benefits to the students and the community, but said “right now the money isn’t there.”

The issue took on added gravitas a few weeks ago when what police called a “non credible threat” was made against the school.

As it happened, this was just about the time that a large police presence was congregating to stage a sting against Medicaid cab drivers alleged to be fraudulently padding their mileage statements. Rumor commingled with fact and caused a stir.

Nevertheless, the board formed a safety committee to examine what can be done to discourage a repeat of tragedies that have occurred elsewhere.

“The heightened sensitivity of what has happened in the schools has people concerned,” McDonald said. “You can no longer say it can’t happen here.”

Exacerbating the problem, Ticonderoga schools have an open floor plan with no rooms to hide in and no doors to lock. Changing the construction would come at considerable expense. But this will be considered by the committee as well as heightened mental health awareness.

McDonald said the schools had a safety officer paid for by the county in the 1990s. It was popular, and even without consideration of mass shootings, officers paid dividends through the rapport they established with the kids. But the program has long since been defunded.