Ti seniors ask for new director

Ticonderoga seniors want a new activities director hired for their Adult Center at the Town Armory.

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Area Senior Citizens group has made a plea to the town to hire another activities director to run the Adult Center at the Town Armory.

When the previous activities director, Ann Dolback, resigned, the town advertised for a new director, but didn’t find anyone.

Giordano said the Adult Center is an incorporated nonprofit group, with its own Board of Directors.

“The town cannot gift money to organizations that it doesn’t operate,” he said. “That’s why that money has been taken away.”

He said the activities director was originally a volunteer position, but became funded at some point because of all the work the director was doing.

Senior Joyce Barry said their activities depend on a director.

“We request that our previous funding from the Town of Ticonderoga be reinstated,” she said. “We wish to have the funds available when the position is filled.”

Lucy Bilow said the seniors miss the work the director did.

“It is inconceivable to run a program at our Senior Citizens Center without the one person who knows what is going on,” Bilow said. “There will be no continuity of our program and activities. We have a membership of over 200 seniors.”

The part-time director position was previously budgeted at $5,000. The town does provide a senior bus and driver for the Senior Citizens group.

“We strongly urge you to increase the senior budget to provide a reasonable salary for the director, secretary,” Bilow said. “Focus on an expansion of new programs. What can we do to make this happen?”

Town Attorney Matt Fuller said they might be able to contract with the Adult Center to provide funds for a director’s position.

“You can fund senior activities,” he said. “I’ll have to get more information.”

Councilor Dorci Crammond said she’d like to see the town do something to help the seniors solve the issue.

“I do hope there’s some way we can come back with money to hire a director for them,” she said. “Because it is an important group and they have a lot going on.”

Councilor Fred Hunsdon said they might be able to have a contract with the seniors to provide money for a director.

“Perhaps we can take a look at the (Senior Citizens) bylaws and see if we work something out,” Giordano said. “I think we can work this out.”