Ti seniors get new ride

× Expand Photo provided The new Ticonderoga Senior Bus is in service.

TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga accepted delivery of a new senior bus recently.

The 2018 Startrans Candidate II bus was custom ordered by the town and purchased from Matthew Bus Alliance of Orlando, Florida.

The bus is used for daily trips, taking senior citizens to medical appointments, shopping and on lunch outings.

“The seniors really enjoyed the ride today,” said senior bus driver Susan Thatcher, after the first day of service with the new bus.

The new bus was $51,914 and was purchased through the New York State Office of General Services mini-bid process.

The new 14-seat shuttle bus replaces a 2011 senior bus that had racked up 115,000 miles over the course of its seven years of service. The old bus has been taken out of service, but not sold yet.

The Town of Ticonderoga senior bus runs Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost is $2 per trip and is available to those 55 years and older.

To schedule a pickup for transportation in the Ticonderoga area, call 518-586-1307 between 7:30 and 3:30.

The new bus was recently lettered for the senior program. The town also operates a Senior Center in the Town Armory on Champlain Avenue, where daily programs are held.