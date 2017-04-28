Ticonderoga Small Business Week is readied

× Expand Photo provided From left are Matthew Courtright, Chamber of Commerce executive director, and Molly Bechard, chamber visitor and member service manager, preparing for National Small Business Week and Spring Shopping and Dining Night.

TICONDEROGA – Deals offered by the National Small Business Week celebration in Ticonderoga start April 30 through May 6.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up with a variety of events, open houses, trainings, and more.

This is the third time the Ticonderoga chamber is participating in this national event, which has the theme “Growing A Positive Community.”

“After participating in 2015 for the first time, we quickly realized this national initiative was something locally we wanted to participate in each year to expand and include our ‘Think Local’ campaign,” Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said. “We hope to see many Ticonderoga area community members out and about supporting our local community and we look forward to seeing our members, businesses, and organizations taking advantage of all of the programs and events happening all week. We are honored to serve, market, and promote our members, partners, and the Ticonderoga area.”

For more information contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office at 518 585-6619, or via email at chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.

The National Small Business Week schedule is:

- Sunday, April 30, Five Nations Golf Small Business Mini Golf Celebration, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Five Nations Golf: Buy one, get one free mini golf.

- Monday, May 1, Chamber Membership Benefits 101 Open House, 11 to 3 p.m., chamber office: An opportunity for chamber members to ask questions and learn more about member benefits. Complimentary refreshments will be served. Door prizes will be given out to those who attend.

- Wednesday, May 3, Entrepreneur Business Seminar (free), “What It Takes To Start a Business,” 8 - 9:30 a.m., chamber office: Registration required. Call 518 585-6619. Complimentary refreshments.

Health Insurance Services Open House, 11 to 3 p.m., chamber office: Services provided by the Plattsburgh North Country Service Corp./North Country Chamber of Commerce. Current and prospective members are invited. Complimentary refreshments will be served. Door prizes will be given out.

- Thursday, May 4, Ticonderoga Hidden Treasures Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration, 4 p.m., Ticonderoga Hidden Treasures”: Celebrate with Hidden Treasures on Montcalm Street and welcome them to the business community. All are invited to attend. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

- Sip and Paint , 5:30 p.m., Burleigh House: Fundraiser to benefit a TACC ambassador project. Join Artist Debbie Mackey; $25 per person includes canvas, supplies, and two drink tickets. Choose from two paintings. Raffle and cash bar will also be available. Attendees must be 21 or older. Registration Required. First come first served. RSVP to 518 585-6619. Must pay to hold a space.

- Friday, May 5, Spring Shopping and Dining Night: Variety of promotions, specials, and more. Participating businesses open until 8 p.m., unless noted. Get a passport to the Ticonderoga and visit at least six participating businesses (get stamp or sticker). Return passport to the chamber to be entered for a chance to win over $200 in gift certificates for local businesses.