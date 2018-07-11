Ti StreetFest coming July 28

× Expand Photo by Susan Zacharenko The 10th Annual StreetFest in downtown Ticonderoga will be held on Saturday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership will host the 10th Annual StreetFest in downtown Ticonderoga on Saturday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and organizers say they believe those who attend will notice an ever-improving event and an ever-improving downtown.

“We encourage area residents and visitors to come and spend the day with us (and) support local merchants during StreetFest and throughout the year. We want them to take this opportunity to see all we have to offer,” said partnership coordinator Matthew Courtright.

Courtright said thousands of visitors attend the event, and this year he said they will see some new stores and an improving streetscape.

The 2018 StreetFest will include shopping, sidewalk sales, nonstop live entertainment, arts and crafts, and variety of vendors, food, a farmers market, the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, and an array of kid’s activities.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Fees may apply for some activities and rides.

StreetFest was designed as an annual event to attract people to Ticonderoga’s historic Montcalm Street district. Montcalm Street (from Sunshine Laundry to Glens Falls National Bank) will be converted into a pedestrian mall open to the public.

EVENT LINEUP

Music and entertainment for StreetFest will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue throughout the day. Featured live entertainment will include:

Fort Ticonderoga Fife & Drum Corps, led by Mike Edson from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Fort Fife & Drum Corp will be joined by a number of visiting corps who are participating in Fort Ticonderoga’s annual muster.

All corps will march down Montcalm Street performing individually then as a collective unit near Glens Falls National Bank.

Performing on the porch of Libby’s Bakery Café will be Lance Clark, Mike Donahue and Jessica Stoddard, playing blues, country and popular music from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ken Macalpine and Jim Gabler will play a variety of music from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Performing near Pride of Ticonderoga will be The Gregson Brothers, playing hits from the ’60s and ’70s.

Dan Rabideau will play a variety from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Brad Peria and Terinna Cook will play blues from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids activities for StreetFest will include caricatures, clown, face painting, balloons and balloon animals by Penelope The Clown, sponsored by the Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union, a variety of kids games, horse drawn wagon rides behind the downtown business district, sponsored by Gin’s Redemption Centers, Star Trek Original Series Set Tours, and more.

Merchants and vendors still have time to sign up for StreetFest. Registration forms are available at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 94 Montcalm Street

For more information on StreetFest, contact the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TACC – TMSP Coordinator) at 518-585-6619 or visit timainstreet.org. Visit the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership Facebook page to stay up to date with news and events.