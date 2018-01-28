Ti student honored by NRA

× Expand Photo provided NRA-ILA Executive Director Chris W. Cox (left) and NRA-ILA Grassroots Programs and Campaign Field Operations Director Glen Caroline present Ticonderoga resident Riley Hayes (center) with the Youth Leadership Award at the NRA’s recent board meeting.

TICONDEROGA | The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action has honored Liberty University student Riley Hayes of Ticonderoga for grassroots activism in defending the right to bear arms.

Institute Executive Director Chris W. Cox presented Hayes with the Youth Leadership Award at the NRA’s January board meeting.

“Riley is the future of gun rights in America,” said Glen Caroline, grassroots programs and campaign field operations director. “Riley played a critical role in turning out the pro-Second Amendment vote in southern Virginia. Now, more than ever, we need to honor our young activists such as Riley because they will be leading our fight for freedom in the coming years.”

Hayes is a senior at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Throughout his time at Liberty University, he has been heavily involved in a pro-gun campus group called “Students at Liberty for Gun Rights,” in which he served as club treasurer. He has currently serves as the NRA campus coordinator at the college.

The Youth Leadership Award recognizes an individual college student or recent graduate for his or her defense of the Constitution’s Second Amendment.

Cox said that throughout the campaign, Riley took it upon himself to start, grow, and encourage Liberty Students to advocate for the NRA Political Victory Fund-endorsed candidates, including Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett.

“Without Riley’s commitment and resolute leadership, we would not have seen the successes we saw in the greater Lynchburg area in 2016,” said Cox. “His work ethic and devotion to the National Rifle Association stand as testament to what a true leader looks like.”