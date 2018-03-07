Ti students go to Oz

TICONDEROGA | Students at Ticonderoga Elementary School are putting on “The Wizard of Oz” as their next play.

Teacher Wayne Chagnon, who is directing the production, said students are excited about performing in the lively play, based on the L. Frank Baum book.

The play will premier at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 at the Elementary-Middle School on Alexandria Avenue.

Michael Edson is assistant director.

“(He has) dedication and commitment to our production,” Chagnon said. “Every year he goes above and beyond the scope of assistant director. He is our lifeline behind stage and we couldn’t do it without him.”

The Parent-Teacher Organization donated toward costumes, the Windchill Factory donated ice cream, and Lori McKee is handling administrative duties.

Student Audrey Cook will play Dorothy, who’s headed down the Yellow Brick Road with Quinn Lang as Scarecrow, Dunavinn Harrington as Tin Man, and Xavier Frasier as Lion.

Alyssa Mydlarz is Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, and Irelan Porter portrays the Wicked Witch of the West. Haley Sutphen is the Wizard of Oz.

There are also plenty of munchkins, jitterbugs and spooks in the play.

“They have found it to be difficult but have risen to the occasion,” Chagnon said “They put about six weeks of rehearsal time and they are ready to roll. It’s great reintroducing an old classic.”