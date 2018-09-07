Ti teen indicted in slaying

× Expand Adrian Sawyer has been charged with the intentional murder of Maverick Bowman by a Washington County grand jury.

FORT EDWARD | A Washington County grand jury has indicted a Ticonderoga teen for killing his friend with a machete in July during a dispute over a girl.

The two-count indictment issued by a Washington County grand jury charges Adrian Sawyer, 16, with the intentional murder of 15-year-old Maverick Bowman on July 26, and with setting fire to the abandoned house where the incident occurred. The fire fizzled before doing much damage.

Sawyer will be tried as an adult, and faces up to 50 years in prison. He will be arraigned Sept. 13, and remains in the Washington County Jail without bail.

Ticonderoga Police discovered Bowman’s body in the morning hours in a house owned by his grandmother after receiving a call from Sawyer’s family. Sawyer indicated to family members that Bowman had been hurt. Police said Bowman died of a wound to the throat.

The house, located in Putnam near the shore of Lake Champlain, had been a teen party spot, and Putnam town officials said last month it had been used by hot-rodders who left black rubber marks on the asphalt on either side of the drive.

Bowman was said to be a car and outdoor enthusiast, and was eulogized on social media by his friends. He would have been a junior at Ticonderoga High School this year.

He is being represented by Julie Garcia.