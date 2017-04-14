Ti woman is children’s book scribe

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Children’s book author Shaundra Bartlett Lerman stands in front of the Hancock House in Ticonderoga. Her new tome, “Peaches Bakes A Pie,” has just been released.

TICONDEROGA – Shaundra Bartlett Lerman folds events from her life into her new children’s book, “Peaches Bakes A Pie.”

The Ticonderoga native will be reading from her book and signing copies at the Black Watch Memorial Library of Ticonderoga at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and everyone is welcome.

Lerman not only wrote the book, she illustrated it with watercolor drawings of Peaches, the happy little squirrel she created, as she bakes a berry pie.

The book has themes of unselfishness, teamwork and confidence-building, as it follows Peaches and her family and friends in charming and whimsical adventures.

“This is my first children’s book and I tried to hit the ground running,” Lerman said. “It will be a series, and the next will be a Christmas story. I have to finish the art by October.”

Lerman’s books are published by Troy Book Makers.

Her inspiration came from her own personal experiences, she said.

“I was taught all my life to find what it is I want to do,” she said. “I wanted to be the best possible person for my spouse.

“Then I decided to write a children’s book. I’ve been sketching the characters for years.”

She did all her own graphic design and illustration for the book.

“I wanted to do it by hand, not on the computer,” Lerman explained. “I learned how to paint; I studied color schemes.”

She said an ebook version may be available at some point, but not yet.

“You can’t replace the feel of a book,” she said. “Tablets haven’t replaced books.”

An only child, Lerman has some similarities to Peaches.

“The pie concept came from a summer I spent working at Valley View Farms in Ticonderoga,” Lerman said. “Peaches is a nickname my husband gave me.”

She chose Bartlettberry Briar for the place where Peaches lives.

“I liked the alliteration of Bartlettberry Briar,” she said. “I didn’t know my grandparents, and the character of Peaches is raised by her grandparents. I’m trying to send a feeling of serenity. A lot of children come from households that don’t have security.

“I wanted Bartlettberry Briar to be a place they can have a good feeling from.”

She still remembers the inspiration that put her on the path to becoming a writer.

“When I was in 6th grade, my teacher wrote on one of my papers she fully expected to see my name on a book someday. I decided this was the year to prove her right.”

That teacher, in 1994, was Laura Kiley, who’s now retired.

Lerman graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 2000, went to the College of St. Rose for a degree in public communications, then went on to get a graphic design degree from Sage College in Albany.

An audiobook of Peaches will be released soon, with narration by Tom Durkin, a retired Saratoga racetrack announcer.

The book’s official launch is June 11 at North Shore Books in Saratoga Springs.

“Then we’re officially off to the races,” Lerman said.