Tick season lasting longer in Clinton County

× Expand Public domain image According to the Clinton County Health Department, there are two common types of ticks in the state: dog and deer ticks. Pictured above is an adult female deer tick, which is the species that carry Lyme disease.

PLATTSBURGH — For the past few years, ticks have been flocking to and staying in Clinton County for longer periods of time, say local health authorities.

This epidemic, which has become a growing issue around the country, is the result of milder winters, according to local health professionals.

The uptick has led to an increase in treatments for Lyme disease — an infection that is transmitted through tick bites.

Cases of Lyme disease in Clinton County residents have been steadily increasing since 2012, according to the Clinton County Health Department.

In 2014, numbers reached as high as 54 cases but then dropped off in 2015 down to 29.

Public Health Nurse Karen Merrill said she believes the decrease was due to an increase in awareness in ticks and tick-borne diseases.

These numbers are based on laboratory results that show an actual diagnosis of Lyme disease, said Merrill. But they don’t include the people who remove ticks themselves with tweezers within a 24-hour period — the length of time it takes to transfer the infection into someone’s bloodstream.

“There’s definitely more cases that we don’t account for here,” said Merrill.

One example is pets.

Palmer Veterinary Clinic in Plattsburgh started seeing five to six pets a week in February – about a month or two earlier than normal — to get ticks off, said General Manager Scott Rogers. The number of pets to get treatment for Lyme disease has not yet been calculated.

“We’re seeing ticks come a lot earlier and stay a lot longer,” he said. “There’s no product 100 percent effective in keeping ticks off.

“But the key is to raise awareness and make people more aware of what they might stumble across while outside.”

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR

The Clinton County Health Department suggests for anyone who ventures outside to put their clothes in the dryer, take a hot shower and do a body check for ticks.

Ticks need to be latched on for 24 hours to transfer the infection. If one is found, remove the tick using a pair of tweezers.

Look out for a rash and the accompanying symptoms three days to one month after a bite: joint pain, chills, fever and fatigue.

As lyme disease progresses, severe fatigue, a stiff aching neck, facial paralysis and a tingling or numbness in the arms and legs can occur.

Lyme disease can be treated through various antibiotics within a two- to four-week period, depending on the severity of the infection.

Not all tick bites lead to lyme disease, said Merrill. And not all ticks carry the infection.

Here’s some other tips from the Clinton County Health Department to protect yourself:

Wear light-colored clothing with enclosed shoes, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt

Use insect repellent

Stay on a clear trail and avoid contacting vegetation

Keep long hair tied back

Avoid sitting directly on the ground or on stone walls

For more information, visit clintonhealth.org/ticks.

Tick Awareness Day

PLATTSBURGH — Palmer Veterinary Clinic on State Route 22 in Plattsburgh will be hosting a tick awareness day on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be tick and tick-borne disease information for both people and their pets. Local health professionals will be on site to answer questions.

The manufacturer of Simparica — a monthly flea and tick chewable that starts killing fleas within three hours and ticks within eight hours — will be on site to give information and answer questions about the product.

There will also be raffles, giveaways and a food truck on site.

For more information, call 561-1893.

Tick Informational Talk

CHAZY — An informational talk, “Lyme Disease in the North Country: What’s up with these Ticks?,” on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Joseph C. Burke Education and Research Center at Miner Institute on Ridge Road in Chazy.

Melissa Stone, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Albany in the department of biological sciences, will discuss ticks and tick-borne diseases.

There will be a question and answer section.

For more information, email dutil@whminer.com or call 846-7121 ext. 115.