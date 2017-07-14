Tickets to place mosaic piece being raffled

× Shown at left are North Creek resident Renate Wildermuth and her daughter, Emma, receiving input from Kate Hartley (center), lead artist for the North Creek Mosaic Project, as passersby enjoy seeing the project’s progress. Photo by Chris South

NORTH CREEK — The North Creek Mosaic Project is raffling the chance to place the final piece in the second panel of the mural being created on Main Street.

Kate Hartley, the project’s lead artist, said the mural, with the theme of “Nature and Recreation in Our Area,” began in 2011 as a project of the Johnsburg Fine Arts League.

The project is sponsored by the Friends of the Town of Johnsburg Parks. She said what she imagined would be a three-year project is now in its seventh year.

The raffle will be part of a “Last Piece Party” with the drawing scheduled for Thursday, July 27, at 5:30 p.m., at mural site on Main Street.

Hartley said the raffle will help fund the continuation of the project, which started with a grant out of the Johnsburg occupancy tax account.

“We have also received a number of grants from various foundations, organizations, and individuals,” Hartley said.

Hartley said besides the monetary contributions, nearly 1,200 people have contributed to the work on the wall.

× Shown are finished sections of the North Creek Mosaic Project on Main Street in North Creek. The project has been funded by grants and involves the work of nearly 1,200 contributors. Photo by Chris South

“We’ve completed two panels (of four) with a few pieces missing from the second,” she said.

Hartley said the first of the four sections was completed in 2013, with the second waiting for the final few pieces. Hartley said much of the work has been done by the Johnsburg Fine Arts League, and with the help of local school children under an Arts in Education grant.

“Almost every kid in school from second grade up has helped with the project,” Hartley said.

North Creek Resident Renate Wildermuth and her daughter Emma, 9, were helping with the project July 4. Wildermuth said about a year ago she found an old bottle, which she though could be found as part of the project, and has started helping with the wall; a point not lost on her daughter.

“It’s a good idea that people can see what to do with old things and make things more beautiful and brighten up your day,” she said.

“All those pieces have gone to create this,” Hartley said.

Raffle tickets to support the mosaic project can be purchased at Café Sarah and at the mosaic project site on Main Street. Refreshments for the July 27 drawing will be provided by local merchants.

Hartley is also holding mosaic camps for children through adults. For more information, contact Hartley at katehartleyvt@gmail.com.