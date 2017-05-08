Ticonderoga ‘dog whisper’ helps problem pets

× Expand Photo provided Dog trainer Josh Hurlburt works with all types of dogs. His own St. Bernard mix is at right.

TICONDEROGA – Josh Hurlburt speaks a language dogs understand.

The Ticonderoga man is a dog trainer who operates Calm and Connected K9 Dog Training and Rehabilitation at his home.

It’s a two week intensive training program.

“Dogs come and stay with me, then go back home,” he said. “We do everything from puppies to aggressive older dogs.

“The owner comes by in week two, and I actually go to their house, too,” he said.

He studied canine training for a year before starting the school. His own dog is a St. Bernard-Husky mix.

“It took off more than I thought,” he said. “I love animals. I don’t just train the dog; I train the people (owners). It’s been very challenging.”

Locally, people have started calling him a “dog whisperer,” after the popular TV show about a man who works with problem pups.

“I didn’t start it, but I have heard some people call me that,” he said.

Hurlburt can be reached at 518 586-4234. The two week program is $1,200, and for $200 he’ll make home visits.

“Dogs get completely trained,” Hurlburt said. “This is high level. Any unwanted behaviors are removed.”

He has a large back yard and field to train in, plus a dedicated training room in the house.

“I will go to their homes,” he said. “People are really enjoying it. It’s growing.”

He said he may add an employee in the future and create a dedicated facility.

Facebook: facebook.com/CalmandConnectedK9/

Website: Calmandconnectedk9.com