Ticonderoga 4th grand marshals announced

TICONDEROGA – The grand marshals for Ticonderoga’s Best 4th in the North Celebration have been named.

Ticonderoga residents and community volunteers Steve and Sylvia Boyce will share the honor in this year’s big parade.

The Boyces have been active community members for many years and are involved in an array of organizations, committees, and events, including the Ticonderoga Heritage Museum, Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga, Masons, Ticonderoga Alumni Association, College for Every Student and the Ticonderoga 250 Committee.

In addition, they volunteer and support other organizations and committees.

“On behalf of the Best 4th in the North Committee and the entire Ticonderoga community, I would like to thank Steve and Sylvia Boyce for their unwavering dedication and commitment to our community,” said Best 4th Chair Debbie Barber. “They are both leading examples of volunteers who continue to work for the betterment of Ticonderoga.”

The Boyces are both retired teachers and Mr. Boyce works seasonally as a captain with Lake George Steamboat Company.

The Best 4th in the North Celebration will take place June 30 to July 4, with a grand fireworks display, parade, the Montcalm Mile race, street dance, as well as a variety of live music, food, vendors, rides, games, and much more throughout the four day celebration.

The theme this year is “Set Sail: A Nautical Theme.”

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on July 4, with the line up starting near Brannock Properties and the Ticonderoga Town Highway Garage.

The bandstand will be located in front of Star Trek Original Series Set Tour. Prizes and certificates will be awarded for floats in the categories Most Patriotic and Most Creative (Theme Related).

Parade applications as well as rules and regulations are available at www.timainstreet.org, www.best4thinthenorth.com or at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office.

Parade applications must be returned to the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1, Ticonderoga NY 12883 by June 30.

All businesses, organizations, committees, and community members are encouraged to participate in the parade, and entries must be family-friendly. There is no charge for participation in the parade.