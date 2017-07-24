Ticonderoga Alumni planning big events within town

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Alumni Association is hosting two big events in July.

The 13th annual Alumni Awards Ceremony will be held at the Best Western Plus in Ticonderoga on Friday, July 28 and the 17th annual Alumni Golf Tournament is Saturday, July 29 at Ticonderoga Country Club.

At the awards ceremony, Peter Reale and Terry Brannock, both of Ticonderoga, will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award, which acknowledges their career success and service to the community.

Special Service Awards will be given to Ticonderoga Town Councilor David Woods and to the Hague Fire Department and emergency squad for their service to the citizens of their respective communities.

The Friends of Ticonderoga Central School award will honor Ed Konikowski of Hague and Walter Thorne of Ticonderoga.

The award honors non-alumni who have made a significant contribution to the Ticonderoga Central School District community.

This annual event will be held at the Best Western Plus banquet room at 5 p.m., with appetizers followed by the awards ceremony at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Friends, family and interested persons are encouraged to attend.

At the golf tourney, the Ticonderoga Alumni Association will be hosting its primary fundraiser event at the Ticonderoga Country Club.

The 17th annual golf tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and includes lunch. There will be a 50/50 drawing, a raffle, longest ball drive contest and other prizes.

Since 2006. the Alumni Association has awarded scholarships to more than 400 Sentinels totaling more than $190,000. All graduates who plan to attend college, technical school or enlist in the military are eligible to apply for the Alumni Scholarship.

If interested in participating in the tournament, contact Sue Liddell at 585-6280 or the Country Club Pro Shop at 585-2801.