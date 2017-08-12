Ticonderoga Animal Hospital receives top marks

Local business achieves highest level of veterinary excellence

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Animal Hospital has achieved the highest level of veterinary excellence following a thorough evaluation by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA).

Ticonderoga Animal Hospital earned AAHA accreditation after a rigorous review of the hospital’s practice protocols, medical equipment, facility and client service.

Unlike human hospitals, not all animal hospitals are required to be accredited.

Accredited hospitals are the only facilities that choose to be evaluated on approximately 900 quality standards that go above and beyond basic state regulations, ranging from patient care and pain management to staff training and advanced diagnostic services.

Only the top small animal hospitals in the United States and Canada have achieved accreditation by the association. To maintain accredited status, Ticonderoga Animal Hospital must continue to be evaluated regularly by AAHA.

Ticonderoga Animal Hospital, located at 11 Shore Airport Road, can be reached at 585-6232 or tah12883.com.

