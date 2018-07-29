Ticonderoga Area Car Show to return

× Expand Photo provided The Ticonderoga Area Car Show will be held Aug. 5.

TICONDEROGA | The 26th annual Ticonderoga Area Car Show will be held Aug. 5 in Ticonderoga’s Bicentennial Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To enter as a car show participant, there is a $15 pre-registration fee for those who enter before August 3.

Those who wish to register the day of the show will be charged a $20 registration fee.

Participants who pre-register will be entered to win a variety of giveaways. Judging for the show will begin at 11 a.m., and all vehicles must be on the grounds by then or they will not be judged. Admission for spectators for all car show events is free.

There will be a number of awards given out including Fabulous 50, Top 25 and an array of special awards including Best of Show Car, Best of Show Truck, Best of Show Motorcycle, Best of Show Display, one Super Wheels Prize Package, Trail Riders Choice, Fans Choice, Most Radical Engine, Best Color Scheme, Favorite Antique and Best Work In Progress.

Awards and plaques have been custom designed for the 2018 Ticonderoga Area Car Show and reflect the Ticonderoga area.

The show is a judged show and a “SuperWheels Showdown” qualifier.

During the car show, there will be food, vendors, music, t-shirts, a kid zone as well as a 50 / 50 raffle, car show raffle, the Kiwanis Duck Race, a piston toss, a muffler wrap and more.

The first 150 people registered will receive a dash plaque and there will be a variety of special giveaways for pre-registered vehicles.

Each year, the Ticonderoga Area Car Show sends one Best of Show winner to the “SuperWheels Showdown” in Boston, Massachusetts each October. These participants have a chance to place at this show as well as move into an even larger and exclusive show at the Mohegan Sun.

To further expand the car show, a 2018 car show raffle is being offered. Tickets are available for a $10 donation. The first prize is $2,500 and the second prize is $1,500. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold.

The drawing will take place at the car show. Raffle participants do not need to be present to win. Tickets will be available throughout August 5 unless they are sold out prior to that date.

Tickets are available from Adirondack Trail Riders Volunteers and at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office.

There are also a variety of events happening throughout the Ticonderoga area the weekend of the car show. Visitors and community members are encouraged to make a complete weekend and enjoy all the Ticonderoga area has to offer.

For a complete calendar of events, Ticonderoga Area Business Directory or additional information on the car show, visit ticonderogany.com or the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

To register, contact the Adirondack Trail Riders at 518-585-6102 or email adirondacktrailriders@hotmail.com

