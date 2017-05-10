Ticonderoga Area Food Pantry benefits from grant

× Expand Photo provided These are students and teachers from the Ticonderoga High School along with representatives from Montcalm Street Partnership, Walmart of Ticonderoga, and the Ticonderoga Food Pantry.

TICONDEROGA – A grant from the Stewarts’ Shops Holiday Match Program has been used by Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership to organize a project with Ticonderoga Central School students and teachers to collect and donate food to the local food pantry.

Recently, a group of students organized by teacher Jay Wells were provided a $1,000 budget collectively, which they then used to shop for as much food as possible for the food pantry.

Students were broken up into teams and competed to see who could spend more wisely and obtain the most non-perishable foods. Teachers acted as mentors for the student-teams.

“Thank you most sincerely to the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership for obtaining the grant for the students to go on the shopping spree,” Food Pantry Director Margaret Beuerlein said. “As I walked through the store, I met a couple of the teams, and they were busy. They seemed to be enjoying the event.

“We received many useful items that will be appreciated by our clients. A big thank you to the Ticonderoga High School as well.”

Montcalm Street Partnership is an all-volunteer organization that works to improve the Ticonderoga community and to revitalize downtown Ticonderoga. In this effort, they continue to work closely with the local schools and involve students in their community events and service projects whenever possible.

“For the last several years, Ticonderoga High School students and teachers have worked with us to help stock the food pantry,” the pantry’s John Bartlett said. “We appreciate the continued support from Stewarts’ Shops to make this event possible. This should be both a learning exercise for the students as well as community service to benefit needy families in our area.”