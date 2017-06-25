Ticonderoga BackPack Program gets help through grant

TICONDEROGA – The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga’s BackPack Program has a $2,000 grant from Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match Program.

The BackPack Program sends young children from area schools home for the weekend with backpacks filled with nutritious, shelf-stable, and easily prepared foods, Program Coordinator John Bartlett said.

He said the grant funds will be used to purchase food for the backpacks from the Regional Food Bank of Northeast New York, which plans the menus for the weekend, orders the food, and delivers the food to schools throughout the North Country.

The backpacks also include Stewart’s Shops Milk Cards good for one gallon of 1 percent milk at any of the Stewart’s stores.

Through its Holiday Match Program, Stewart’s Shops matches customer donations made in all of its shops from Thanksgiving through Christmas.

The Ticonderoga Area BackPack Program started in January 2013.

“Ticonderoga Kiwanis worked closely with Ticonderoga Central schools for the initial roll-out of the program for 30 kids,” Bartlett said. “Thanks to the help of generous donors and organizations like Stewarts, the program has been able to expand from this relatively modest start. We are extremely grateful for Stewart’s support of our efforts to help local kids.”

He said the first expansion was in April 2013, and was enabled by an earlier grant from Stewarts.

The Backpack Program is now providing added nutrition to 220 eligible children from six local schools: Ticonderoga, Crown Point, St. Mary’s, Putnam, and Schroon Lake.

“On an annual basis, that’s over 7,000 weekend backpacks filled with nutritious foods,” Bartlett said. “That’s the equivalent of over 42,000 meals. The hope is to be able to continue to grow and expand this program and to provide additional food for more and more young children.”

The cost to sponsor one child for an entire school year is $183. All donations are used to purchase the food to fill the backpacks and donations are tax-deductible.

For more information, contact John Bartlett at: jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com.