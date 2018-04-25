Ticonderoga Board of Education special meeting set

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting tomorrow afternoon in the superintendent's office.

The board will discuss approving the employment of one on-call substitute tutor, Alexandra Smith; will discuss casting a vote in favor of Larry Barcomb, Evan Glading and Linda Gonzo-Horne for vacant seats on the Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Board of Cooperative Education Services; will talk about the tentative 2018-19 budget for the Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Board of Cooperative Educational Services; and vote on the acceptance of a $500 donation in support of a guest speaker on opioids from Hudson Headwaters Health Network and $100 donation to the Quiz Bowl from Kari Trudeau.

The meeting, set for April 26 at 3:30 p.m. at 5 Calkins Place, is open to the public.