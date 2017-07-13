Ticonderoga dock goes missing

Boaters spotted towing $10,000 dock from LaChute River

by

TICONDEROGA – It’s the case of the missing town dock.

First, the town’s modular dock on the LaChute River near the Lower Falls broke loose and started floating downstream, said Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano. It was located and secured to the riverbank to be picked up later.

But at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, some boaters were seen towing the dock out into Lake Champlain.

“It's surprisingly disappointing that someone would take our town property, especially one that had gotten washed down the LaChute because of the rains we've had,” Giordano said.

He said the dock is now missing and the town would like to recover it.

Ticonderoga Interim Police Chief Michael LaVallie said that based on the value of the dock, whoever took it could be charged with a felony.

The dock is valued at more than $10,000.

Its placement on the river was to enable boaters to tie up and dine or shop downtown, or to access the water from Bicentennial Park. Giordano said the town got grants to pay for it.

Anyone with information on the missing dock should call Ticonderoga Police at 585-2205.

