TICONDEROGA – Local artist Debbie Mackey (pictured) will host a fundraiser for the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge on June 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the 5 Toiwer Ave. lodge. The cost is $25 per person, and includes canvas and use of paints and brushes. Refreshments will be served and a complimentary beverage is included. RSVP by calling 518 585-7659 or 518 585-2277.