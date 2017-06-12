Ticonderoga Elks sponsor fishing trip

× Expand Photo provided Ticonderoga Elks (at left) pose with winners of the Elks Take A Kid Fishing Tournament held recently at the State Boat Launch Site in Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA – Dozens of youths had a great time recently in the Take A Kid Fishing event hosted by Ticonderoga Elks Lodge.

Take a Kid Fishing was held at the Ticonderoga Ferry Boat Launch Site as a catch-and-release tournament.

“It was a great day for fishing and the 95 kids who entered the tournament had a great time,” said Elks Exalted Ruler Peggy Lamb.

Hosted by Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494, boats were provided by Elks member Bruce Bruce and by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, with U.S Coast Guard flotillas present to assist.

This tournament was dedicated to the late John Ives, an Elks member and youth advocate from Ticonderoga.

Take A Kid Fishing Chairman Marge Hurlburt presented awards and prizes to the winners.

Winners, ages 7-8-9: 1st place, Nevaeh Zwart; 2nd place, Nolan Zwart; and 3rd place, Reid Watrous.

Winners, ages 10-11-12: 1st place, Navaeh Trudeau; 2nd place, Robert O’ Neil; and 3rd place, Keirea Bechard.

Winners, ages 13-14: 1st place, Emily LaFountain; 2nd place, Harrison Crannell; and 3rd place, Colby Hall.

Winner of the boy’s kayak was Ethan Evans; girl’s kayak, Emma Trudeau; the boy’s bicycle, Zane Bechard; and the girl’s bicycle, Charlott Hedberg.

Free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soda were provided throughout the day by the Elks.

“Get Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” is in keeping with their motto, ”Elks Care, Elks Share,” Lamb said.