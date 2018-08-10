Ticonderoga fined for past foot-dragging

× Expand Ducks are swimming in Ticonderoga’s Chilson Reservoir for Gooseneck Pond.

TICONDEROGA | The Environmental Protection Agency has fined the Town of Ticonderoga $50,000 for failing to bring an aging water system that flows out of Gooseneck Pond up to federal standards. Ironically, the town has long since decided to replace Gooseneck Pond with a well north of town, but the fines result from deadlines that were not met years ago.

The town must decommission Gooseneck Pond by 2025.

Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano said the fines were expected, and had been negotiated down significantly.

But the EPA believed the town had dodged its orders to build a UV system for the water and cover a reservoir into which it flows. “The federal government obviously wanted to send a message,” Giordano said.

Upgrades to the old system would have cost in excess of $34 million, a sum all governments, state and local, agreed was unaffordable. There was also a feeling that, since the water coming out of Gooseneck and Lake George was clean, there was no good reason to treat it. But “even though the water quality was good, federal standards were not being met,” Giordano said.

The new well, which will be completed by the end of 2019, will cost $14 to $15 million. The project is being helped by $4 million in state grants and a no-interest loan for the balance. In addition, the town is currently studying how to provide water to the Chilson and Eagle Lake communities that are significantly uphill from the new water source.

Giordano said test wells have identified a healthy aquifer that will be plenty strong enough to meet the needs of the town. The project includes a redundant well with separate equipment.

The town’s other water source at Lake George will continue to supply water to half the town, but is limited by a filtration system that is inadequate for supplying water to the entire town. The town’s needs as much as 1 million gallons a day in the summer, Giordano said.

Even though the new well will have capacity to meet the town’s entire water needs, the Lake George source will continue to be used because of the way the pipes are conformed.

The Gooseneck Pond source, west of town, was built in the ’30s, and has a number of issues aside from lacking filtration and a covered reservoir. The old water pipes and equipment are failing and fixes are difficult due to the remote location. Hurricane Irene did further damage to the pipes.

Giordano said a number of problems should be solved with the new well. “Hopefully at the end of next year we can put all this in the past,” he said.