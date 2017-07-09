Ticonderoga gets FEMA money for Chilson water mains

TICONDEROGA — The Town of Ticonderoga could be getting more than $1 million in federal funds to replace water lines in the hamlet of Chilson.

The town has argued the mains were damaged by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has granted the Town of Ticonderoga’s appeal of the prior denial of Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funds.

The money would be used for the replacement of a portion of the town’s Chilson water transmission main located along Route 74.

The town had argued that the lower portion of the water main was susceptible to further damage arising from Tropical Storm Irene in late August 2011.

“We are very pleased that FEMA reviewed our detailed appeal and agreed with the Town that the lower section of the Chilson water transmission main required replacement under the HMGP funding,” said Giordano. “Now we are in a far better position to make much needed improvements to the town’s water infrastructure and gain compliance with pending (New York State) Department of Health and EPA orders.”

The award results in $1,117,275 that otherwise would have been funded through the town’s ongoing $13.4 million water project.

“This is a major victory for the town’s water-ratepayers and I am proud to have fought for this appeal,” said Giordano.

He said the town was assisted in the appeal by AES Northeast of Plattsburgh, as well as Harry Gough, regional director for the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.